UP: Muslim Youth Killed by Neighbours for Celebrating BJP Victory, Say Police; 2 Arrested

A Muslim youth from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh died after he was allegedly roughed up by his neighbours for celebrating the BJP’s victory in the recently-concluded state assembly elections. The incident took place on March 20, said police. The victim, Babar Ali, suffered grievous injuries and died during treatment at a Lucknow hospital on March 25. Police have arrested two people so far.

The incident, reported from Kathgharhi village under Ramkola police station in Kushinagar, took place when Babar was celebrating BJP’s victory and was distributing sweets. Police said Babar was badly thrashed by his neighbours and he was first referred to the district hospital and then to a Lucknow hospital.

When the body reached Babar’s village, the local residents refused to perform the last rites. As soon as the news reached the administration, senior officials reached the spot. Local BJP MLA PN Pathak also reached the spot soon after. After assurance of justice from Pathak and administrative officials, the family agreed to perform the last rites.

According to the relatives of the deceased, some people living in the neighbourhood were angry at Babar as he was celebrating the BJP’s victory. The victim’s family claimed that Babar had earlier also campaigned for BJP and received threats. He had even demanded security from the local police, but nothing was done, claimed the relatives.

Narrating the harrowing tale, the relatives said that Babar was first assaulted badly and then thrown off from a roof. The deceased’s wife has filed a case against the accused in Ramkola police station.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for a thorough investigation in the matter, and also expressed his condolences for the deceased’s family.

SDM Varun Pandey, who reached the spot, said the matter was being investigated and that all the accused will be arrested and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

BJP MLA Pathak, meanwhile, said, “The accused will not be spared at any cost and whoever did this, will be given the strictest punishment so that their generations would not even think of doing any such thing.”

Speaking about the incident, CO Kushinagar, Sandeep Verma said, “A case was registered on March 21 in Ramkola Police Station, where the victim, Babar Ali, had suffered serious injuries and was referred to Lucknow. During the treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries. We have arrested two accused, Arif and Tahir, and sent them to jail, while the hunt is on for others, very soon they all will be nabbed. Both the accused and the victim belong to the same religion."

