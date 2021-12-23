UP Muslim Youth who Chanted Jai Sri Ram in BJP Rally to get Police Protection

A Muslim Youth has been provided police protection after he chanted Jai Shri Ram in a political rally in of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shahranpur of Uttar Pradesh. Ehsan Rao raised the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at the rally jointly addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Saharanpur on December 2. The Police said that the youth has been provided security as he was getting threatening messages after the rally.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar said that Ehsan was receiving constant threats for raising the Jai Shri Ram slogan. Ehsan had reportedly written a letter to the District Magistrate (DM) and SSP seeking their intervention for getting police protection.

Ehsan, who is a BJP supporter, said that he was receiving threats from extremists who accused him of being un-Islamic.

“Lord Ram is our ancestor and all of us are all descendants of Shri Ram. I have no problem in saying Jai Shri Ram or chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The country in which we are living should be celebrated in every way," Ehsan told the media. He added that he would not back down from his stance.

According to reports, Maulana Mufti Asad Qasmi of Darul Uloom Deoband has raised strong objections to Ehsan chanting the slogan. Calling Ehan’s actions impermissible in Islam, he asked Ehsan to apologise for this mistake. Ulema Mufti Asad Qasmi said that there is no scope for raising such slogans in Islam and Ehsan should repent for his actions.

However, Ehsan said that he would not budge from his stance and he was not aware of anything that the diktat of Darul Uloom Deoband Maulana.

