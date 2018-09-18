English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Mystery Fever: Hospitals Crippled by Shortages Amid High Patient Influx
The doctors say that patient inflow increased particularly after rains lashed the region.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Lucknow: The children’s ward in Bahraich district hospital is brimming with patients, three children at a time being treated on one bed. Here, at least 68 children have died in the last 45 days. Amid growing number of fever cases, the hospital is facing shortage of facilities.
Admitting to the shortage, authorities at Bahraich district hospital are now looking up to the state government for assistance to meet the requirements.
“We are seeing an unusual flow of patients. The beds are occupied and we are now treating the patients on floor. We have a capacity of 200 beds at the moment, while 100 more beds are to be provided soon,” said Dr OP Pandey, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital.
The hospital has requested the government to provide more funds and equipment to provide better treatment to the children.
The doctors say that patient influx increased particularly after rains lashed the region.
“Patients from adjoining districts like Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda and even from Nepal come here for treatment. We have around 40 beds in the children’s ward. But these days we have around 40 to 45 patients every day,” said Dr KK Verma of the hospital.
In August, 1,225 children were admitted, of whom 44 died, according to the hospital authorities.
This month, at least 800 children were admitted, of whom 24 did not survive.
“Purvanchal region always has patients with Japanese Encephalitis after rains. This year, we have admitted around 55 children and their samples have been sent for investigation to Lucknow. The reports are awaited,” added Verma.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
