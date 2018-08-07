English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP NEET 2018 Second Round of Counseling Choice Filling begins 10th August, Check Schedule Here
As per the schedule, the choice filling window for the second round of counseling will be functional from 10th August 2018 till 12th August 2018, 4PM and candidates need to exercise their choices and lock the same.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
UP NEET 2018 Second Round of Counseling Choice Filling schedule for state quota seats has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education and Training (UPDGME) on its official website - updgme.in.
As per the schedule, the choice filling window for the second round of counseling will be functional from 10th August 2018 till 12th August 2018, 4PM and candidates need to exercise their choices and lock the same.
Based on this, the Directorate will release the second round of seat allotment result on 12th and 13th August.
Candidates who’ll make it to the second round of seat allocation list will be able to download allotment letters from 13th to 17th August 2018, and will need to report to the allocated college between 9am to 5pm from 14th to 18th August 2018 barring 15th August, in lieu of Independence Day.
Candidates can check the UP NEET 2018 2nd Round State Merit List at the below mentioned url:
http://www.updgme.in/docs/6391907.pdf
Candidates who were allotted a seat in the first round of counseling will need to produce confirmation receipt if they are allotted another seat in the second round. In case candidates allotted a seat in the first round want to withdraw their seat, they can do so by reporting at the nodal centre on 8th August 2018, tomorrow at 4PM.
Candidates can read the important instructions at the below mentioned url:
http://www.updgme.in/docs/637188.pdf
