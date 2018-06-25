English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP NEET Counseling 2018: Provisional Merit List Released
Screenshot of the official website of NEET UG-2018, UP Counselling.
UP NEET Counseling 2018 Provisional Merit List has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh on its official website - updgme.in.
The provisional merit list for State Quota seats begins with NEET 2018 AIR 60 and concludes with NEET 2018 AIR 757513. Candidates who had successfully registered for UP NEET Counseling 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the provisional merit list now:
How to check UP NEET Counseling 2018 Merit List:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.updgme.in/
Step 2 – Under Counseling & Allotment tab, click on ‘2 - STATE MERIT LIST UP -NEET UG-2018’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link -http://www.updgme.in/docs/5891885.pdf
Candidates who have made it to the list need to appear for Document Verification from tomorrow i.e. 26th June 2018 till 30th June. Document verification can be completed at any of the nodal centres listed in the UP NEET UG 2018 Brochure given below:
https://upneet.gov.in/PDFFile/NEETUGBrochure.pdf
Candidates seeking seats under State Quota must be domicile of the state of Uttar Pradesh; for which,
1. Candidates who have passed their 10th & 12th class from the state need not furnish domicile certificate
2. Candidates who’ve passed one of the exams from UP need to furnish ‘General Domicile Certificate’
3. Candidates who’ve passed both the exams from outside UP need to furnish 'Original Domicile Certificate'
Applicants will also need to pay the security deposit from 26th June till 30th June 2018 at the nodal centre during document verification. A security deposit of Rs.30,000 needs to be paid for Government Medical/Dental Institutions and Rs.2,00,000 for Private, via demand draft drawn in favor of Director General, Medical Education and Training, UP payable at Lucknow.
The Choice filling and locking window will open on 2nd July till 4th July 2018.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release the first seat allotment list on 5th July 2018.
