UP NEET Second Round Counselling 2018 Registration begins at upneet.gov.in, Register Now
Candidates can visit the official website to register for Second Round Counselling 2018 by following the instructions given below.
UP NEET Second Round Counselling 2018 Online Registration has begun today i.e.13th July 2018 on the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh - upneet.gov.in.
The office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training (DGME) had released the time schedule for UP NEET 2018 for 2nd round of online Counselling for Government/ Private Medical/ Dental Colleges/ Institutions for MBBS or BDS courses two days ago.
How to Register for UP NEET Second Round Counselling 2018:
Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://upneet.gov.in/
Step 2 - Click on link 'NEET UG Registration for UP' given on the home page
Step 3 - Login with required credentials
Step 4 - Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://upneet.gov.in/Registration/candidateLogin.aspx
Candidates must register online on or before 15th July 2018 for UP NEET Second Round Counselling 2018. The online merit list for the second round of counselling is scheduled on 16th July 2018 as per the official notification.
The process of document verification of certificates and submission of security money is scheduled between 17th July and 21st July 2018 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Once the document verification process is done, candidates need to fill and lock choices from 24th July to 25th July 2018. The seat allotment result is scheduled to release from 26th July to 27th July 2018.
Candidates can check the detailed notification of schedule for 2nd round of counselling in below mentioned url:
http://www.updgme.in/docs/6142667.pdf
