UP: No Active Covid Cases in 31 Districts, New Infections Below 100 for Two Months

Strict screening, proper treatment and determined vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh have contributed to the state reporting fewer than 100 fresh coronavirus cases over two consecutive months.

Indicating a consistent decline in positive cases, Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 11 new cases. This shows that the multipronged approach adopted by the state government in limiting the transmission of the virus is working in the densely populated state.

Fresh cases have declined by more than 38,000 from a peak of 38,055 on April 24. The state has also been able to restrict daily Covid cases to below 50 for nearly 40 days in a row.

The state government applied the stringent T3 mechanism of ‘trace, test and treat’ by conducting over 1.82 lakh tests in the last 24 hours.

Continuing its positive recovery trend, 15 Covid patients were also discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,86,599.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) in Uttar Pradesh, too, has dipped below 0.01 per cent from a high of over 16.84 per cent in April. Test positivity rate is the percentage of samples that test positive out of total samples evaluated.

As a result of swift measures, micro-planning, alertness and a more determined approach to contain the virus, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a decline by over 99 per cent in the number of active Covid cases since its peak on April 30. Active cases have dropped from 3,10,783 to 194. The recovery rate has risen to 98.7 per cent.

Out of 75 districts in the state, only eight districts reported fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. In addition, active and fresh Covid cases are nil in 31 districts in UP.

