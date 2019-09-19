UP Not Affected by Economic Slowdown, Says CM Yogi Adityanath, Promises 2 Lakh Jobs in Next 2.5 Years

As confidence in Indian economy gives way to uncertainty, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that UP will not face the brunt of an economic slowdown owing to the robust growth recorded in two sectors of the state.

In an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday, Adityanath said, “The world is affected by the economic lurch and naturally, India is also going through the same. However, UP will not be affected because the state has registered robust growth in agriculture and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).”

Discussing the government’s plans for generating jobs amid concerns over rising unemployment, the CM said that his government has provided 2.5 lakh jobs to the youth of UP in the last two-and-a-half years and will provide 2 lakh more jobs in the coming 2.5 years.

"We have helped 30 lakh youth attain financial independence by means of business investment strategies. In the last 2.5 years, Uttar Pradesh saw investments northwards of Rs 2 lakh crore,” he added.

Adityanath also spoke about the UP’s ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme that promotes indigenous forms of production. "We have also paid special focus to MSMEs in the state. We started a program for its mapping, marketing and packaging. I am happy that there is now enough scope for export in this," he said.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to conduct a baseline survey of selected products of the district and a diagnostic study of the product eco-system for the 'One Product, One District' scheme.

The scheme will be executed by dividing 75 districts of the state into 16 cluster groups in order to make the process of monitoring easier.

Laying down the government's five-year plan in terms of boosting investment and helping the youth, Adityanath said, "In the coming five years, the government will work towards linking roughly 25 lakh youth to MSMEs and ‘One Product, One District’ scheme. Through this, we will provide financial independence via jobs and other forms of employment."

