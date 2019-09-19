UP Not Affected by Economic Slowdown, Says CM Yogi Adityanath, Promises 2 Lakh Jobs in Next 2.5 Years
Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to conduct a baseline survey of selected products of the district and a diagnostic study of the product eco-system for the 'One Product, One District' scheme.
News18 creative by Mir Suhail
As confidence in Indian economy gives way to uncertainty, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that UP will not face the brunt of an economic slowdown owing to the robust growth recorded in two sectors of the state.
In an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday, Adityanath said, “The world is affected by the economic lurch and naturally, India is also going through the same. However, UP will not be affected because the state has registered robust growth in agriculture and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).”
Discussing the government’s plans for generating jobs amid concerns over rising unemployment, the CM said that his government has provided 2.5 lakh jobs to the youth of UP in the last two-and-a-half years and will provide 2 lakh more jobs in the coming 2.5 years.
"We have helped 30 lakh youth attain financial independence by means of business investment strategies. In the last 2.5 years, Uttar Pradesh saw investments northwards of Rs 2 lakh crore,” he added.
Adityanath also spoke about the UP’s ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme that promotes indigenous forms of production. "We have also paid special focus to MSMEs in the state. We started a program for its mapping, marketing and packaging. I am happy that there is now enough scope for export in this," he said.
Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to conduct a baseline survey of selected products of the district and a diagnostic study of the product eco-system for the 'One Product, One District' scheme.
The scheme will be executed by dividing 75 districts of the state into 16 cluster groups in order to make the process of monitoring easier.
Laying down the government's five-year plan in terms of boosting investment and helping the youth, Adityanath said, "In the coming five years, the government will work towards linking roughly 25 lakh youth to MSMEs and ‘One Product, One District’ scheme. Through this, we will provide financial independence via jobs and other forms of employment."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moti Bagh: Documentary Film Based on Life of Uttarakhand Farmer Nominated for Oscars
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
- Here is How Much The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro