The ambulance that ferried jailed don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to Punjab’s Mohali court raised a controversy after it was found that the vehicle had a registration number belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday produced Ansari before the court in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter. However, it is the ambulance that ferried Ansari to the court that is now in question.

The registration number of the ambulance, UP41 AT 7171, belongs to UP’s Barabanki district and had expired in 2015, and had not been renewed since then. Also, the name of the hospital in which the ambulance was registered is dubious.

According to exclusive information received by News18, the ambulance was registered in the name of a hospital that did not actually exist on ground. Apart from the registration, the fitness of the vehicle had also expired in 2017, Barabanki RTO sources said.

The Barabanki Health Department provided no information about the ambulance.

As per the details given in the registration number, the vehicle was bought on December 9, 2013, and was registered in the name of Shyam San Hospital on December 21, 2013, by a dealer in Barabanki.

Several political leaders including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Alka Rai posed questions at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of saving Ansari. The wife of the late Krishna Nand Rai tweeted on Wednesday evening, raising questions at the Gandhis.

“The government of @RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi ji is leaving no stone unturned to save Don Mukhtar. Who provided the so-called ambulance Mukhtar Ansari in which Mukhtar Ansari was presented in court. It should be investigated. Whether it was an ambulance or the luxury vehicle of Mafia Don, it should also be investigated. In which circumstances did the vehicle of UP registration number reach Punjab and how is the Mafia don roaming in this car? This is also a big question,” she said.

The UP number plate of the ambulance has reportedly raised questions on the involvement of Uttar Pradesh officials in saving Ansari.