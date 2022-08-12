Man Linked to JeM, Tehreek-e-Taliban Held in UP; Plot to 'Kill Nupur Sharma' Averted

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

Last Updated: August 12, 2022, 19:33 IST

Delhi, India

Police said Nadeem was in touch with Pakistan-based operatives of the terror outfits via social media platforms since 2018

Ahead of Independence Day, police claimed to have busted a major terror plot on Friday as it arrested an alleged operative of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban from western Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. The accused was tasked with killing former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, police added.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nadeem, was arrested by the state anti-terrorism squad. According to police, Nadeem had been tasked with killing former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who was recently involved in a controversy for making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

Police said Nadeem had been linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban. He had been in constant touch with operatives based out of Pakistan from 2018, police added.

Police further said Nadeem used different social media platforms to connect with his handlers, who had tasked him with killing Sharma.

first published:August 12, 2022, 18:36 IST
