UP Orders Quarantine For 1 Lakh Migrant Workers Returning From Other State Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people who arrived in the state after the lockdown must be put under mandatory quarantine, adding that their essential needs will be looked after.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
UP Orders Quarantine For 1 Lakh Migrant Workers Returning From Other State Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Migrant families wait for transportation to travel to their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered quarantine for approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state from other parts of the country in the last three days.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Yogi Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states.

Their names, addresses and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and they are being closely monitored.

The Chief Minister also issued directives that these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled.

The state government is asking village heads, ASHA workers and other quasi-government officials to track down those who have come back in reverse migration and report to the police if they do not remain quarantined.

