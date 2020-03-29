UP Orders Quarantine For 1 Lakh Migrant Workers Returning From Other State Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people who arrived in the state after the lockdown must be put under mandatory quarantine, adding that their essential needs will be looked after.
Migrant families wait for transportation to travel to their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered quarantine for approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state from other parts of the country in the last three days.
According to a statement issued by the state government, Yogi Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states.
Their names, addresses and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and they are being closely monitored.
The Chief Minister also issued directives that these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled.
The state government is asking village heads, ASHA workers and other quasi-government officials to track down those who have come back in reverse migration and report to the police if they do not remain quarantined.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Ramayan and Mahabharat, 5 Iconic DD National Shows that Deserve Re-run
- Harassed and Beaten, Animal Lovers Desperately Try to Ensure Pets and Strays Survive the Lockdown
- Kane Williamson's Adorable Doggo Pulling off a Stunner in the Slips Will Make Your Day
- Fighting Fake News on COVID-19: What India’s Social Media Companies are Doing
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Code Stolen in Cyber Attack on AMD, Reveals Company