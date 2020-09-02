Pakistan National Arrested in UP's Vrindavan for Rape of Minor Girl from Ukraine

A music teacher from Pakistan was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl at her residence in Vrindavan for three days. The accused, Anand Kumar, a resident of Karachi, has been staying on a tourist visa for years, police said. Kumar was known to sing bhajans and teach music, an official said.

Vrindavan Kotwali in-charge Avadhesh Pratap Singh said an FIR has been registered and the accused was arrested from Imli Tala on Parikrama Marg and has been sent to jail.

The girl, a Ukraine national, was staying with her father in the Chaitanya Vihar neighbourhood, police said. Her parents, both Krishna devotees, are divorced and live separately.

Mathura SP Uday Shankar said the accused has been arrested and an inquiry ordered. The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act.