UP Panchayat Election 2021: 'Jal Sahelis' of Jhansi Enter Fray to Solve Water Scarcity Issue

In a bid to get the issue of water scarcity resolved in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand area, the females working under the banner of ‘Jal Saheli’ have decided to enter the into the fray of state Panchayat election 2021. Nominations have been made for the posts of village head and BDC by 16 ‘Jal Sahelis’, who want to win the posts in order to raise the issue more firmly.

After living in the grip of drought for many years, the women of Babina block formed an organisation called ‘Jal Saheli’ to solve the problem of water scarcity. As many as 16 women, associated with this organisation, worked on the issue of water in all the villages of the block all day.

Meena, who is contesting from Simravari village in Jhansi, said that she had made a list of five major subjects in her election manifesto. “I have prepared a panchayat manifesto on five major subjects. With major announcements such as making the village water-crisis free, construction and use of toilets in every house, prevention of violence against females and quality education to every girl child in the village, establishing transparency in the implementation of government schemes, I am seeking votes. These demands are the Panchsheel principle,” she said.

Meanwhile, other ‘Jal Sahelis’ like Meera and Meena Devi, who are contesting for the village head seat, said that there has been a strong struggle for water in Babina block for the last several years. “If we win in the Panchayat elections this time, the problem of water in all the other villages associated with the block will be solved to a large extent. Efforts will be made to speed up the process to solve the problem of water, once we win,” they said.

The ‘Jal Sahelis’ have also started their election campaign against buying votes and distributing liquor in their villages.

