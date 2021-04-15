UP Panchayat Election 2021: Village Boycotts Polls Over Missing Names of 135 Voters

While voting is underway for panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh from 7 am, villagers from Gorakhpur’s Gagaha began a dharna after their names were missing from the voters’ list. The village head also sat on a dharna. The people of the Bhatora village of Sakri in the gram sabha of Gagaha block alleged that the names of at least 135 people had been cut off from the voters’ list. The entire village declared that they will boycott the elections.

The villagers warned that the people of the village will not vote in any elections in the near future and have demanded an inquiry as to how the names were removed from the voter list. On the other hand, the ballot paper did not reach the Telhanapar gram panchayat of Sardarnagar for elections from ward number one to 13.

Polling for the post of the village head, gram panchayat member, area panchayat member and district panchayat member began from 7 am on Thursday and will be held till 6 pm. At 4,657 booths in the Gorakhpur district, 29,78, 569 voters will vote for the government of the village among the candidates on four posts under tight security. In the Gorakhpur district, 8,822 candidates of village pradhan, 6,893 of panchayat members, 8,176 of BDC and 868 of Zila Panchayat members are in the fray.

The votes cast for the panchayat polls will be counted on May 2. The Election Commission and administration are cautious about voting. Police forces are deployed at all booths. PAC along with other forces have been deployed at sensitive booths.

