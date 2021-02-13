UP Panchayat Elections 2021: 48 Out of 75 Seats for District Panchayat President to be Reserved

The government has reserved the number of posts of District Panchayat President, Block Chief, and Village Head for the upcoming three-tier Panchayat Elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Kumar Singh along with the Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj Department and Director Kinjal Singh released the list related to reservation for the post of District Panchayat President in all 75 districts of the state at a press conference in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

Along with giving information about the reserved posts of the block chiefs and the list related to the reservation of the posts of district-wise village heads has also been released.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, first gave information about the reserved posts for the post of District Panchayat President. He said that this time out of 75 posts of UP District Panchayat President, 16 posts will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, 20 posts will be reserved for other backward classes while 12 posts will be reserved for women and 27 posts will be unreserved. So far, a total of 25 posts, including SC-OBC, will be reserved for women.

Following which ACS Manoj Kumar Singh also informed about the reservation issued on the post of Kshetra Panchayat Chief. As per information, out of 826 block head posts in the state, 5 posts are Scheduled Tribes, 171 posts Scheduled Castes, 223 posts Other Backward Classes, and 113 posts will be reserved for women, while 314 posts will be general.

While giving information about the reservation issued on the posts of village head, Director of Panchayati Raj Department Kinjal Singh informed that in the Panchayat Election-2021, elections will be held on 58,194 posts of village heads. Out of which 330 posts will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes, 12045 posts for Scheduled Castes, 15712 for Other Backward Classes and 9739 for Women. 20368 posts will be general. After the reservation issued by the Directorate on the posts of Panchayat, now the Gram Panchayats will be allotted according to the reservation decided by the District Magistrates till next March 15.

Finally, Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj Department Manoj Kumar Singh said that after the reorganization of the year 2021, there are 75 districts, 826 development blocks and 58194 gram panchayats. There has been no change in the number of posts of 75 District Panchayat Presidents this time as compared to the posts in the elections of the year 2015 and 2021.

But with 69 wards of Zila Panchayat members, 1946 ward of Kshetra Panchayat members (BDC), not only 12745 wards of Gram Panchayat members has reduced, but 880 Gram Panchayats have also decreased during this period. However, during this period, 5 development blocks of the area panchayat chief i.e. block head have increased because 69,59,510 people have moved from villages to the city.