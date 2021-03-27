UP Panchayat Elections 2021: EC Issues Guidelines for Nomination of Candidates

Lucknow: With the announcement of dates of four-tier Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, the guidelines for nomination have also been issued by the State Election Commission.

Necessary instructions in this regard have been given to all the district magistrates. The dates for Panchayat Polls were announced by the commission on Friday.

As per the guidelines issued for filing nomination, the candidates will have to ensure that on the day of nomination, the crowd accompanying the candidate stops outside the radius of 200m from the development block headquarters.

In a letter sent by the commission’s Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma to all district magistrates, it has been said that only the candidate, his election agent, proposer and another person should be allowed to come to the nomination site.

On the day of scrutiny of the nomination and allotment of election symbol, another person along with the candidate should be allowed to come for assistance but it should be kept in mind that in this regard, any person who wants to file his nomination, should not be blocked from reaching the nomination site.

Apart from this, no crowd should gather in the form of procession to the development block campus and also no one with weapons should be allowed. For this, an order under Section 144 of the penal procedure should be passed and implemented effectively, the guidelines said.

Also, just like the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, candidates contesting for the posts of Gram Pradhan, Zilla Panchayat, Area Panchayat and Gram Panchayat members will have to open a separate bank account before filing nomination this time. The details of which will be accounted for by the Election Commission.

For the first time in the history of Panchayat elections, Pradhan, Zilla Panchayat, Area Panchayat and Gram Panchayat members will have to open a separate account. Earlier, there were no specific guidelines regarding election expenses for panchayat polls and no separate bank accounts were opened. Apart from this, they did not have to give details of election expenses.

District Election Officer Rakesh Kumar Sharma has said that candidates for all four posts will have to open a separate bank account of their own and spend for the election through that account only. The details will be given to the assistant returning officer after which the election officer will provide a register to every candidate. In this, they have to submit the details of expenditure on the prescribed format.

The commission will issue a notice against those who do not do so and if the notice is not answered, the security amount of the candidate will be forfeited.

The four-phased Panchayat elections will take place on April 15, 19, 26 and 29 for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats.