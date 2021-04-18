UP Panchayat Elections: NSA To Be Imposed On 50 People For Violence In Agra

During the first phase of polling in the ongoing three-tier UP Panchayat Elections 2021, violence was reported from some districts. Miscreants attempted booth capturing at several polling booths. The police are meanwhile gearing up to take stern action against people involved in violence during the first phase of polling in UP Panchayat Polls.

After the violence, the Agra police has identified 50 people and action will be taken against them under the National Security Act (NSA). Apart from this, security deposit of those involved in violence will also be seized. The Agra police till now has seized an amount of about Rs one crore.

The first booth capturing incident was reported from Fatehabad area. Apart from this, ballot papers were also looted.

The second incident of booth capturing took place in Jagner area, where after during violence the miscreants entered the booth and looted the ballot box. The third major incident took place in Shamsabad area. After the panchayat elections were completed, when the polling parties were going by bus to submit the ballot box, some bikers started pelting stones on the bus. In this incident of stone pelting, many polling personnel were injured.

Agra SSP Muniraj said, “Strict action is being taken against those who are involved in the violence.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here