UP Panchayat Orders Four Slaps, Rs 1 Lakh on 16-year-old Boy for Sodomy

A village Panchayat in Bijnor district has announced four slaps and Rs one lakh fine as punishment to a 16-year-old boy, for allegedly sodomising his eight-year-old cousin.

The matter has been 'settled' and the family members of the victim have not filed a complaint with the police.

The victim, meanwhile, has been recuperating in a private hospital since Sunday evening when the alleged assault took place.

According to villagers, the boy lured the victim, a neighbour, to a field on the outskirts of his village and allegedly sexually assaulted him. The boy was rescued after some passers-by heard his cries and brought him to the village. From there, the child was taken to a private hospital in Noorpur town.

The villagers convened a Panchayat on Wednesday and in the presence of the accused, announced a quick punishment -- four tight slaps and Rs one lakh as compensation to the victim's family.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) of Nahtaur, Jai Kumar, said, "The matter pertains to the same family. We had gone to the village but the victim's family refused to file a complaint. We do not know about Panchayat and its decision. It is not legal."

When contacted, a senior police officer assured action in the case.