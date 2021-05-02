UP Panchayat Polls: All Eyes on Mulayam Stronghold Etawah’s Saifai as Family-backed Candidate Leads

The counting for Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections is underway and all eyes are on high profile seats including that of Saifai in Etawah district, which is said to be the strong hold of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In this election too, the credibility of Mulayam family was said to be at stake.

Actually, the main fight here is the contest between Ramphal Valmiki and the female candidate Vinita. Ramphal Valmiki enjoys the support from the Mulayam family. According to the information, in the counting of votes for the post of Gram Panchayat of Saifai, Valmiki is leading by 500 votes in the first round.

Meanwhile, Etawah District Magistrate Shruti Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Brijesh Kumar Singh also reached the counting centre at Saifai during the counting of votes. The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat elections is going on at Amitabh Bachchan Inter College in Saifai.

At the same time, incumbent District Panchayat President Abhishek Yadav, candidate for the post of the district panchayat member from Saifai (second), was leading by 1,100 votes. Abhishek Yadav is the cousin of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party. Apart from the SP, Abhishek also has the support of uncle Shivpal Yadav’s PSP Lohia. The Samajwadi Party and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party had both supported Abhishek Yadav.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam