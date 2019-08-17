Take the pledge to vote

UP Photographer Accused of Raping Haryanvi Model, Threatened to Upload Initimate Pictures Online

When the victim objected to his act, he posted abusive messages on Facebook to intimidate her. She eventually decided to lodge an FIR against him on Friday.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
UP Photographer Accused of Raping Haryanvi Model, Threatened to Upload Initimate Pictures Online
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Gurugram: A Haryanvi model was repeatedly raped by a photographer on the pretext of marriage in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official said on Friday.

Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police, said that a zero FIR has been registered in the women's police station (south) in the city and the case has been transferred to the concerned district where the crime was committed.

Bokan said that the victim, a native of Manger is a model. She came in contact with the photographer named Govind some six months ago.

"The accused had lured her for a photoshoot in his native village in Shamli district. During their stay in the village, Govind managed to establish a physical relationship with the victim. The accused then promised her marriage and invited her to his home in Shamli where he repeatedly raped her," Bokan said.

Recently, Govind refused to marry her. He also threatened to upload their intimate pictures and videos on Facebook.

"When the victim objected to his act, he posted abusive messages on Facebook to intimidate her. She eventually decided to lodge an FIR against him on Friday," Bokan said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
