UP Photographer Accused of Raping Haryanvi Model, Threatened to Upload Initimate Pictures Online
When the victim objected to his act, he posted abusive messages on Facebook to intimidate her. She eventually decided to lodge an FIR against him on Friday.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Gurugram: A Haryanvi model was repeatedly raped by a photographer on the pretext of marriage in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official said on Friday.
Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police, said that a zero FIR has been registered in the women's police station (south) in the city and the case has been transferred to the concerned district where the crime was committed.
Bokan said that the victim, a native of Manger is a model. She came in contact with the photographer named Govind some six months ago.
"The accused had lured her for a photoshoot in his native village in Shamli district. During their stay in the village, Govind managed to establish a physical relationship with the victim. The accused then promised her marriage and invited her to his home in Shamli where he repeatedly raped her," Bokan said.
Recently, Govind refused to marry her. He also threatened to upload their intimate pictures and videos on Facebook.
"When the victim objected to his act, he posted abusive messages on Facebook to intimidate her. She eventually decided to lodge an FIR against him on Friday," Bokan said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shinde Says Dipika Kakar Copied Her During Her Bigg Boss Stint
- Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it