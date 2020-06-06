UP Places of Worship Can Open with Prior Nod from Local Authorities, Fewer than 5 People Allowed at One Time

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday released fresh guidelines ahead of the reopening of places of worship on June 8, mandating that no religious site will open without prior permission from the district admission. No more than five people can gather in a religious place at one time.

The latest rules make it compulsory for places of worship to have alcohol-based sanitisers and thermal scanners at their entrance and allow only asymptomatic people to enter. Those not wearing face masks will be refused entry and devotees should leave their footwear behind in their vehicles.

Touching idols will not be allowed and no 'prasad' distribution will take place. Group singing will be replaced by records.