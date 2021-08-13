UP Police Arrest 7 Wanted Criminals in Hardoi, Recover Arms, Ammunition

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested seven wanted criminals from three different locations in the Hardoi district on Thursday. Following intelligence inputs, the district police conducted raids at Sulhara village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Bilgram police station.

“We had received inputs that three members of an inter-district criminal gang were staying in a rented house in Sulhara area. After verifying the intelligence inputs we raided the locality to nab the criminal,” said a police officer posted at Bilgram police station.

“The criminals opened fire on the raiding team. Several rounds of bullets were fired by the criminals. Once we surrounded the three criminals, we offered them to surrender,” the officer said, adding one of the arrested criminals is a resident of Hardoi and the other two are from Unnao.

The police said that the team worked smartly and nabbed all the criminals without any casualty.

Meanwhile, another team of Hardoi Police nabbed two dreaded criminals in a vehicle check operation. “Upon seeing the barricades, two persons stopped their car at a distance and started running. When we chased them, the duo opened fire on us. After chasing them for a kilometer or two, we managed to catch hold of both of them,” a police officer posted at Pali police station said, adding that they have recovered arms and ammunition from those arrested.

In a third incident, two armed-criminals were travelling to Hardoi to allegedly carry out an operation. After receiving intelligence inputs, Benigunj police erected a temporary checkpost on the roads leading to Hardoi. The armed-criminals, after seeing the police, started firing and tried to flee the spot before meeting with a minor accident even as the police chased them. “We nabbed them as they fell from the bike. We recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested,” the police added.

Hardoi superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Kumar told the media that they have recovered around half a dozen pistols, several ammunition, cash and looted jewellery from those arrested from three separate spots on Thursday.

“The seven arrested were produced before the court and sent to jail,” added the SP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here