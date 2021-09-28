UP Police Arrest Four Men for Gangraping Mentally Challenged Woman in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday evening claimed that they have arrested four people in connection with the alleged gangrape of a mentally challenged woman.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shivanandan, Sonelal, Ashok Kumar and Girjesh Kumar.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the victim had gone missing from her house on September 23. “The victim’s father, a retired Indian Railways employee, had filed a missing complaint with Alambagh police station.”

On October 4, the patrolling team recovered the woman and took her to the police station. “The victim’s father came to the police station and identified her. The woman narrated to her relatives how two men with help of a woman took her to a secluded place where at least eight men physically violated her,” added the officer.

The officer further said that an FIR was lodged under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for abduction and rape against unknown criminals.

“As per the victim’s statement, we understood that her perpetrators were auto-rickshaw drivers. We scrutinised all the CCTV cameras in and around the area from where the girl was kidnapped,” added the officer.

“We zeroed down on an autorickshaw driver. We detained him for questioning and he confessed to committing the crime. On his identification, we arrested the other three involved in the gangraping of the mentally challenged girl,” added the officer.

During interrogation, the arrested accused told the police that Shivanandan and Sonelal lured the mentally challenged girl to sit in their auto-rickshaw. Once the girl sat in the rickshaw, the two took her to a secluded Indian Railway colony quarter. “The two then called six other accomplices of theirs to the railway quarter and raped her taking turns,” added the officer.

The Lucknow Police has formed a special team to nab four other men and a woman involved in the incident. “Raids are being conducted at several locations including neighbouring districts to arrest the evading,” added the officer.

