UP Police Arrest Four Robbers Including Leader of Gang in Etawah

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested four robbers, including Abhishek alias ‘Tiger’, the kingpin of an inter-district gang. They were arrested after a joint encounter by the officials of Ekdil police station and Crime Branch in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Abhishek was injured and has been hospitalized for treatment. Three of his accomplices tried to flee the spot, but the police team chased them for a kilometre and made the arrest. A reward has been announced for the officials, who arrested these criminals.

Etawah SP (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad said that the Crime Branch and Ekdil police were jointly engaged in checking suspicious vehicles and people on the Gwalior by-pass under the limits of the Ekdil police station area. Meanwhile, the police got the information from an informer that Abhishek, along with three other gang members, was passing through this route.

“Based on this information, the police laid siege. An attempt was made to stop four men who were passing on the motorcycle, but instead of stopping, they started firing on the police team. The team of Crime Branch and Ekdil Police also opened fire in self-defence. Abhishek was injured while his accomplices tried to run away. However, they, too, were caught and arrested,” he said.

दिनांक 23/24.08.2021 की रात्रि को थाना इकदिल पुलिस एवं एसओजी इटावा की संयुक्त टीम द्वारा पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 04 अभियुक्तों को किया गया गिरफ्तार। उक्त के संबंध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर इटावा द्वारा दी गई बाइट। Part 2of 2 https://t.co/IvvRFdGHJ5 pic.twitter.com/zipKgsRyNH— ETAWAH POLICE (@etawahpolice) August 24, 2021

Abhishek has been admitted to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Joint Hospital for treatment. A police team is there at the hospital.

Police have recovered four motorcycles, three illegal arms, and a knife from the four robbers. Records show that these four robbers carried out many criminal activities in the district. Recently, they stole a motorcycle in the Bakewar police station area of Etawah and the police were looking for them for a long time.

Etawah’s Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Brijesh Kumar Singh has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for all the officials who carried out the operation.

