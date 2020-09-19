UP Police Asks AAP Leader Sanjay Singh to Appear in Sedition Case After Parliament Session

The Lucknow police has told AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to appear before it in a sedition case after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session. Earlier, the AAP leader was told to appear before the Hazratganj police on Sunday at 11 am.

Investigation Officer AK Singh on Saturday issued another letter to him, stating that since Parliament is in session, he should present himself two days after its conclusion. The Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against the AAP leader under various sections of the IPC on September 2 for undertaking a ”caste” survey.

A sedition charge under Section 124 (A) of the IPC was also included in the notice sent to Singh by the Lucknow police on Thursday, sources said. On Saturday morning, AAP’s state unit spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari had said Sanjay Singh would appear before the Hazratganj police.

This correction of mistake by the Lucknow police has safeguarded the dignity of the House. This kind of summon cannot be served to any member of Parliament or legislature when the House is in session, Sanjay Singh told.