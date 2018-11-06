English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Police Beat Physically Challenged Vendor to Death by over Monetary Dispute
District Magistrate (DM) Rama Shankar Maurya and Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaiprakash reached the spot and ordered the immediate suspension of sub-inspector (SI) Ashish Yadav, they said.
Hathras (UP): A physically challenged vendor was allegedly beaten to death by some policemen following which irate locals staged a blockade on the Agra-Aligarh highway, officials said Tuesday.
Vimal, 45, was allegedly thrashed to death by the personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday night in Sadar area over a monetary dispute, they said.
He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.
The locals of the area blocked the highway in protest and demanded compensation for Vimal's family and arrest of the accused policemen.
The irate mob also damaged some vehicles by pelting stones at them, police said.
A first information report too was lodged against two other policemen and a probe was ordered, they added.
Meanwhile, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the victim's family was also announced by the DM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
