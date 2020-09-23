UP Police Books Over 100 SP Workers for Raising 'Anti-PM, Anti-CM' Slogans During Protest

Over 100 Samajwadi Party workers, including one of its MLAs, were booked on Wednesday by the police for allegedly raising anti-PM and anti-CM slogans during a demonstration against the government in Deoria, said police. A total of 109 SP workers, including the party MLA from Bhatparani, Ashutosh Upadhyay, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, said Bhatparrani police station's in-charge Rampravesh Ram.

Samajwadi Party workers had held demonstrations in each district of the state against the unemployment, poor law and order situation, corruption and price rice on September 21, when they had held protests in Deoria too under MLA Upadhyaya's leadership. The police booked the SP workers on a complaint of district-level Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Dilip Singh Baghel, he said.

Baghel had lodged the complaint and demonstrators, also accusing them of violating various anti-Covid precautions and restrictions, besides raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the police official. "HYV leader Dilip Singh Baghel submitted a written complaint with police that SP workers along with the MLA raised anti-PM and anti-CM slogans and also hurled unparliamentary language," SO Bhatparrani police station, Rampravesh Ram said.

A case has been registered against nine named and 100 unidentified people under various sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act, he said and added that investigation into the case has started.