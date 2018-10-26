English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Police Busts Adulterated Blood Racket in Lucknow, Seven Arrested
The head of the racket, Naseem was arrested and after preliminary investigation, few more hospitals in Faizullaganj and Cantonment area were also raided on Thursday night.
In this photo, five out of the seven culprits are seen who were arrested for running a blood racket that sold adulterated blood to patients in Lucknow.
Loading...
Lucknow: The special task force of UP Police on Thursday arrested seven people associated with a racket that sold contaminated and chemically produced fake blood to patients in Lucknow.
Eight units of fake blood were seized in a raid conducted by STF in two hospitals of Madiaon area of the state capital.
The head of the racket, Naseem was arrested and after preliminary investigation, few more hospitals in Faizullaganj and Cantonment area were also raided on Thursday night. A press conference on the case is likely to be held at the DGP’s office on Friday.
According to STF sources, the racket had been operating in Madiaon area for some time. The STF team led by Deputy SP Amit Nagar did a recce of the blood banks and hospitals for fifteen days and after gathering substantial evidence, the team raided the hospitals.
Investigations revealed that the culprits used to dilute blood units with water and chemicals in order to increase its quantity. The whole operation was being conducted without any professional medical help from doctors. In fact, the arrested people have only studied till the intermediate level.
The gang used to buy blood from poor labourers and rickshaw-pullers at the rate of Rs 1,000-1,200 per unit. After collecting a sufficient quantity, the members used to dilute the blood with chemical substances and sell it further at the price of Rs 3,500 per unit.
Eight units of fake blood were seized in a raid conducted by STF in two hospitals of Madiaon area of the state capital.
The head of the racket, Naseem was arrested and after preliminary investigation, few more hospitals in Faizullaganj and Cantonment area were also raided on Thursday night. A press conference on the case is likely to be held at the DGP’s office on Friday.
According to STF sources, the racket had been operating in Madiaon area for some time. The STF team led by Deputy SP Amit Nagar did a recce of the blood banks and hospitals for fifteen days and after gathering substantial evidence, the team raided the hospitals.
Investigations revealed that the culprits used to dilute blood units with water and chemicals in order to increase its quantity. The whole operation was being conducted without any professional medical help from doctors. In fact, the arrested people have only studied till the intermediate level.
The gang used to buy blood from poor labourers and rickshaw-pullers at the rate of Rs 1,000-1,200 per unit. After collecting a sufficient quantity, the members used to dilute the blood with chemical substances and sell it further at the price of Rs 3,500 per unit.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours Ahead of 2019 World Cup
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...