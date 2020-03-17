UP Man With Suspected Coronavirus Breaks Isolation Ward's Duct & Escapes, Nabbed by Police

Lucknow: A person suspected to have coronavirus escaped from quarantine in Mirzapur here but was later caught by authorities from his own house.

He was admitted back to the isolation ward of the hospital where he had been previously quarantined.

The man, with recent travel history to Nepal, reported throat problems and fever. He was admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital on Monday, and his samples have been sent for testing.

Two more suspected cases have been put in isolation in the same ward. While one has recently travelled to Japan, the other to Dubai.

At around 8 pm on Monday evening, the man broke through the duct of his ward hospital and ran away.

The district administration was soon alerted after which authorities began looking for the man. Later during the night, he was found in his own home.

Meanwhile on Sunday, a man was booked in Agra after her daughter -- who is married to a techie from Bengaluru -- allegedly fled from a coronavirus quarantine and came to her parents’ home in the city.

Days after the Bengaluru engineer tested positive for COVID-19, his wife’s samples too were confirmed as carrying the virus. The couple had recently returned from a foreign trip.

The woman’s father, a railway official was charged under Section 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section270 (malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to latest figures of the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, the total number of patients found positive for coronavirus stands at 13 after 598 samples tested negative. Reports of another 107 samples are awaited.

As of now, 19,473 people have been screened at the state airport, while more than 12.81 lakh people have been screened at border check posts. About 1,957 villages along the border with Nepal have been sanitised. The health department has also identified 1,155 quarantine beds across the state.

