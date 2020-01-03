Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police Chief OP Singh has confirmed that they have sent recommendation for banning Populist Front of India (PFI) for its alleged involvement in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which had turned violent in many parts of the state. Singh said the police have concrete proof that the PFI was actively involved in mobilising crowd for the Anti-CAA protests across state.

Speaking to media at UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Friday, the DGP said, "We have arrested few members of Rihai Manch, also we are aware of the meeting that was held at Kaifi Academy sometime back. We have ample proof, documentation against PFI for their involvement in the protests and that is why 25 members of PFI have been arrested till now. PFI was actively involved in mobilisation and that is why we have sent recommendation to Home Ministry for action on PFI. The Home Department has sent it to the government of India.”

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 25 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) from various districts in connection with the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow.

State president of PFI, Waseem Ahmed and two others have been arrested from Lucknow for instigating violence during the anti-CAA protests in Lucknow and other districts of the state. The UP police is investigating the network of the organisation in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari had slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state over issue of PFI. “The state government is banning the PFI to hide its failures and if the allegations of the government are true then it is a big intelligence failure,” Tiwari said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to ban the PFI alleging that the organisation played a key role in triggering violence during the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state.

