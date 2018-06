UP Police Constable Admit Card 2018 released at uppbpb.gov.in, Download Now

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website - uppbpb.gov.in . UPPBPB is scheduled to organize the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 on 18th and 19th June 2018, this month, in 860 test centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who had applied for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 during the application process must follow the instructions below and download their e-Admit Card at the earliest.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppbpb.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं आरक्षी पी0ए0सी0 के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती - 2018 परीक्षा कार्यक्रम एवं सम्बन्धित जानकारियाँStep 3 – Click on ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card’Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and click on LoginStep 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1339/56001/login.html ‘If you are not able to download your admit card, contact Toll Free No – 18002669412 or e-mail at Helpdesk e-mail id – upprbrecruitment@gmail.com’ read a notification on the Admit Card download url. Also, candidates whose registration number is not eligible for admission by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will not be able to login or download Admit Card.