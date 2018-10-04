English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper Exam on 25th/26th Oct 2018, Official Notification Released
he second shift question paper was distributed first in some examination centres and UPPRB had released a notification on 8th August declaring the Second Paper as invalid.
Photo for representation.
UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper Exam dates have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB), as per which, the re-exams will be held on 25th and 26th October 2018, this month. UPPRB had earlier cancelled the Second Shift Paper of UP Police and PAC Recruitment Exam 2018 conducted in offline mode on 18th and 19th June 2018 due to administrative error of incorrect distribution of question papers. The second shift question paper was distributed first in some examination centres and UPPRB had released a notification on 8th August declaring the Second Paper as invalid.
UPPRB aims to fill 41520 vacancies via UP Police and PAC Recruitment 2018. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can check the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://uppbpb.gov.in/notice/vig_02.10.18.pdf
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected soon to release the Admit Cards for the UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper, thereby candidates must keep a tab on the official website to stay up to date.
