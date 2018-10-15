English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper Re-Exam City, Time and Shift Details Out, Admit Card Next Week
UPPRPB had earlier cancelled the Second Shift Paper of UP Police and PAC Recruitment Exam 2018 conducted in offline mode on 18 and 19 June 2018, and had announced the re-exams date last week.
Representative image.
Loading...
UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper Exam City, Time and Shift details have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on its official website - uppbpb.gov.in.
UPPRPB had earlier cancelled the Second Shift Paper of UP Police and PAC Recruitment Exam 2018 conducted in offline mode on 18 and 19 June 2018, and had announced the re-exams date last week, as per which, now the UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper is scheduled to be organized on 25 and 26 October 2018, this month.
Candidates who had appeared for the second paper earlier, can now follow the instructions below and check the city, time and shift details of the re-examination:
How to check UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper Re-Exam City, Time and Shift details?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppbpb.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं आरक्षी पी0ए0सी0 के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2018 के अंतर्गत द्वितीय पाली की दिनांक 18-06-2018 एवं 19-06-2018 को आयोजित की निरस्त हुई ऑफ लाइन परीक्षा के पुनः दिनांक 25.10.2018 एवं 26.10.2018 के आयोजन के संबंध में परीक्षा का समय(Time), पाली(Shift) तथा जनपद(City) से संबन्धित अभ्यर्थियों हेतु सूचना|
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click for City Information Slip’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration number and date of Birth to Login
Step 5 – Download your allotted city details and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1339/56001/login.html
The Board is expected to release the Admit Cards next week on 21 October 2018, stay tuned!
UPPRPB had earlier cancelled the Second Shift Paper of UP Police and PAC Recruitment Exam 2018 conducted in offline mode on 18 and 19 June 2018, and had announced the re-exams date last week, as per which, now the UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper is scheduled to be organized on 25 and 26 October 2018, this month.
Candidates who had appeared for the second paper earlier, can now follow the instructions below and check the city, time and shift details of the re-examination:
How to check UP Police Constable Exam 2018 Second Shift Paper Re-Exam City, Time and Shift details?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppbpb.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं आरक्षी पी0ए0सी0 के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2018 के अंतर्गत द्वितीय पाली की दिनांक 18-06-2018 एवं 19-06-2018 को आयोजित की निरस्त हुई ऑफ लाइन परीक्षा के पुनः दिनांक 25.10.2018 एवं 26.10.2018 के आयोजन के संबंध में परीक्षा का समय(Time), पाली(Shift) तथा जनपद(City) से संबन्धित अभ्यर्थियों हेतु सूचना|
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click for City Information Slip’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration number and date of Birth to Login
Step 5 – Download your allotted city details and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1339/56001/login.html
The Board is expected to release the Admit Cards next week on 21 October 2018, stay tuned!
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- World’s Fastest Camera Sees Light in Slow Motion: Watch Video
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...