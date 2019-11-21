UP Police Constable Result 2019 for Written Examination Released by uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police result 2019 | The UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced UP Police Constable Result 2019 on Wednesday, November 20. The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Result 20109 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website, http://uppbpb.gov.in/. The UPPRPB Board conducted the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable written examination in the month of November last year. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their score for the written examination from the official website.

Candidates who have scored the qualifying marks in the written examination, can download UP Police Constable admit cards 2019 for Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) from the official website once released.

Candidates can check their UP Police Constable Result 2019 via direct link here http://uppbpb.gov.in/const_2018-B/DVPST_LIST_2018B.pdf

UP Police result 2019: Steps to check score

Step 1: Go to the official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP Police result 2019

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Now, look for your name on the list

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future use

Candidates who will be appointed as UP Police Constable will draw salary between Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay amounting to Rs 2,000.

