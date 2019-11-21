Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Police Constable Result 2019 for Written Examination Released by uppbpb.gov.in.

The UPPRPB Board conducted the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable written examination in the month of November last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Police Constable Result 2019 for Written Examination Released by uppbpb.gov.in.
Image for representation.

UP Police result 2019 | The UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced UP Police Constable Result 2019 on Wednesday, November 20. The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Result 20109 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website, http://uppbpb.gov.in/. The UPPRPB Board conducted the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable written examination in the month of November last year. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their score for the written examination from the official website.

Candidates who have scored the qualifying marks in the written examination, can download UP Police Constable admit cards 2019 for Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) from the official website once released.

Candidates can check their UP Police Constable Result 2019 via direct link here http://uppbpb.gov.in/const_2018-B/DVPST_LIST_2018B.pdf

UP Police result 2019: Steps to check score

Step 1: Go to the official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP Police result 2019

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Now, look for your name on the list

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future use

Candidates who will be appointed as UP Police Constable will draw salary between Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay amounting to Rs 2,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram