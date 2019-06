UP Police Constable Revised Result 2019: UPPRPB Declares UP Police Constable Revised Result at uppbpb.gov.in

| The revised result for UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 was declared on June 10. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the UP Police Constable Result 2019, which saw alleged wrongful activities in the examination process and was withheld by the Allahabad High Court.The UPPRPB has uploaded the UP Police Constable Revised Result of 2019 and UP Police Constable Revised Result lists on its official website uppbpb.gov.in along with official notification for UP Police Constable Revised Result.UP Police Constable Revised Result List 1: uppbpb.gov.in/Const13-New1/List-A.pdf UP Police Constable Revised Result List 2: uppbpb.gov.in/Const13-New1/List-B.pdf Step 1- Visit the official website of UPPBPB: uppbpb.gov.in Step 2- On homepage, there is ‘UP Police Constable Revised Result’ notification tab, next to it is List A, List B, click themStep 3- The UP Police Constable Result containing revised score in PDF file will open on the screenStep 4- Check if you are selected by searching your roll number, nameStep 5- Take a printout of list of UP Police Constable Revised Result 2019.The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the examination on December 15, 2019 for recruitment on total of 41,610 vacant positions for several posts including constable, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and fireman.