1-min read

UP Police Constable Revised Result 2019: UPPRPB Declares UP Police Constable Revised Result at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board declared UP Police Constable Revised Result 2019 on June 10 at uppbpb.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
UP Police Constable Revised Result 2019: UPPRPB Declares UP Police Constable Revised Result at uppbpb.gov.in
Picture for representation.
Loading...
UP Police Constable Revised Result 2019 | The revised result for UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 was declared on June 10. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the UP Police Constable Result 2019, which saw alleged wrongful activities in the examination process and was withheld by the Allahabad High Court.

The UPPRPB has uploaded the UP Police Constable Revised Result of 2019 and UP Police Constable Revised Result lists on its official website uppbpb.gov.in along with official notification for UP Police Constable Revised Result.

Below are direct links for download UP Police Constable Revised Result Lists:
UP Police Constable Revised Result List 1: uppbpb.gov.in/Const13-New1/List-A.pdf
UP Police Constable Revised Result List 2: uppbpb.gov.in/Const13-New1/List-B.pdf

Know how download UP Police Constable Revised Result Lists
Step 1- Visit the official website of UPPBPB: uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2- On homepage, there is ‘UP Police Constable Revised Result’ notification tab, next to it is List A, List B, click them
Step 3- The UP Police Constable Result containing revised score in PDF file will open on the screen
Step 4- Check if you are selected by searching your roll number, name
Step 5- Take a printout of list of UP Police Constable Revised Result 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the examination on December 15, 2019 for recruitment on total of 41,610 vacant positions for several posts including constable, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and fireman.
