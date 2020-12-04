UP Police Constable Suspended After Video of Him Thrashing Girl Goes Viral

An Uttar Pradesh Police constable was suspended after a video of him allegedly beating and misbehaving with a girl who was on her way to attend coaching classes here went viral, an officer said on Friday. An FIR was registered against Mukesh Kumar following a complaint by the girl's father, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Nipun Agarwal said.

"He has been suspended and the matter is being probed," Agarwal said.

.