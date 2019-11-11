UP Police Cracks the Whip as 77 Arrested for 'Objectionable Posts' in 2 Days Since Ayodhya Verdict

Lucknow: Keeping round the clock tight vigil on social media, in two days since the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on the Ayodhya title dispute case, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 77 people across the state for trying to vitiate communal harmony through social media posts.

After the apex court’s ruling that paves way for the construction of a Ram Temple on the disputed 2.77 acre of land in Ayodhya, a total of 34 cases have been registered.

The police said that whip was cracked against 8275 objectionable posts on various social media platforms. Several users were also asked to remove all inflammatory content and the accounts which failed to comply with police orders were suspended.

The maximum numbers of objectionable posts were reported on Twitter with 2869 followed by Facebook with 1355 posts. Apart from this, 98 videos uploaded on the streaming platform YouTube were also reported.

Repeated appeals are being made by the UP Police to refrain from posting messages, pictures and other content that could be communally disruptive. The DGP of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh, had earlier stated that those found posting objectionable posts on social media platforms will be dealt strictly and that National Security Act (NSA) could also be slapped on the culprits, if needed.

The state government has already ordered all schools to remain shut in the state till November 11. All academic activities were also suspended at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Meanwhile, a man from Band was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against another community on social media, police said on Sunday.

Jaikaran Sonkar was arrested on Saturday from Badausa area after he made inciting statements after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue, Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Prasad Saha, said. Another FIR was lodged against one Rohit Kumar Singh at Banda Police Station for allegedly trying to incite communal passions through his post, he said.

