Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Police Declare Reward of Rs 2.5 Lakh Each on Suspects in Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Killing

On Sunday, the state police had identified the two assailants as Ashfaq Husain and Moinuddin Pathan, who had checked into a nearby hotel a day before committing the murder.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Police Declare Reward of Rs 2.5 Lakh Each on Suspects in Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Killing
A grab of the suspects.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each on the two suspects, accused of killing 43-year old right wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on Friday last week.

The Deputy General of Police said the reward would elicit information about the whereabouts of the two assailants.

On Sunday, the state police had identified the two assailants as Ashfaq Husain and Moinuddin Pathan, who had checked into a nearby hotel a day before committing the murder.

They had checked out of the hotel barely an hour after brutally murdering the former Hindu Mahasabha leader leaving behind their blood-soaked saffron kurtas and a blood-stained knife and other personal belongings in the hotel room.

After sending the recovered items for forensic examination, the police have sealed the hotel room.

The CCTV camera at the hotel reception has captured the two attackers moving out of the hotel in their saffron kurtas carrying the box of sweets in which the murder weapon had been hidden.

Incidentally, the recovery of the sweet box from the crime scene led the police to the Surat shop from where it was bought, and the subsequent arrest of three persons -- Maulana Mohsin Sheikh Saleem, Faizan and Rashid Ahmad Pathan alias Khursheed -- who are described as the conspirators of the crime.

The UP police are bringing the three accused to Lucknow on a 72-hour transit remand. They are expected to be presented before a court in Lucknow, later on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram