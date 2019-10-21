UP Police Declare Reward of Rs 2.5 Lakh Each on Suspects in Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Killing
On Sunday, the state police had identified the two assailants as Ashfaq Husain and Moinuddin Pathan, who had checked into a nearby hotel a day before committing the murder.
A grab of the suspects.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each on the two suspects, accused of killing 43-year old right wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on Friday last week.
The Deputy General of Police said the reward would elicit information about the whereabouts of the two assailants.
On Sunday, the state police had identified the two assailants as Ashfaq Husain and Moinuddin Pathan, who had checked into a nearby hotel a day before committing the murder.
They had checked out of the hotel barely an hour after brutally murdering the former Hindu Mahasabha leader leaving behind their blood-soaked saffron kurtas and a blood-stained knife and other personal belongings in the hotel room.
After sending the recovered items for forensic examination, the police have sealed the hotel room.
The CCTV camera at the hotel reception has captured the two attackers moving out of the hotel in their saffron kurtas carrying the box of sweets in which the murder weapon had been hidden.
Incidentally, the recovery of the sweet box from the crime scene led the police to the Surat shop from where it was bought, and the subsequent arrest of three persons -- Maulana Mohsin Sheikh Saleem, Faizan and Rashid Ahmad Pathan alias Khursheed -- who are described as the conspirators of the crime.
The UP police are bringing the three accused to Lucknow on a 72-hour transit remand. They are expected to be presented before a court in Lucknow, later on Monday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Raghu Ram Enjoys Babymoon with Wife Natalie Di Luccio, See Pics
- War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
- Surgeons Remove 52 Kg Plastic from Ailing Cow's Stomach in Tamil Nadu
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro Going on Sale Today: Price, Offers, Features and More
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699