UP: Police Exhume Body of Man for Postmortem After Family Alleges He Was Murdered
UP: Police Exhume Body of Man for Postmortem After Family Alleges He Was Murdered

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 16:36 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

According to officials, father of Suhail, who was working as a compounder, has alleged that his son was killed over a monetary dispute. (Representational Photo)

The action was taken based on the complaint of the father of the deceased, identified as Suhail, Circle officer, Vinay Gautam said

The police exhumed the body of a 25-year-old man for postmortem here after the family alleged that he was murdered, officials said on Sunday. The action was taken based on the complaint of the father of the deceased, identified as Suhail, Circle officer, Vinay Gautam told PTI.

According to officials, father of Suhail, who was working as a compounder, has alleged that his son was killed over a monetary dispute but his body was buried on June 26 after claiming that it was an accident case. The police said they are probing the matter and awaiting the postmortem report for further action.

