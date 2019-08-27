UP Police Files FIR Against Ex-Union Minister after Student, Now Missing, Accuses Him of Harassment

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh on Tuesday said that an FIR will be registered against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand who has been accused of harassment and “destroying the lives of several girls”. The revelation was made by a law student from SS Law College in Shahjahanpur, who has gone missing from her college hostel days after the disclosure.

In a video posted on Friday, the girl alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of her college, is threatening to kill her and her family as she has evidences that could land him in trouble. She asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

The girl has been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live streaming the video on Facebook. Her father has given a written complaint against Chinmayanand, former MoS Home.

The UP government, under pressure after the missing girl's video went public, has directed for registration of FIR on basis of her missing complaint report. A case has been registered against him for kidnapping and threatening to kill.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Yash Chinappa confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the BJP leader. "Our team is investigatiing, the girl's father has been provided security," he added.

In the clip that has now gone viral, the girl can be seen requesting PM Modi for help. “I’m (name withheld) from Shahjahanpur and am pursuing LLM from SS College. A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life. I have all the evidences against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family. Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, DM and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice.”

“The last time she came home was on Raksh Bandhan. I asked her why her phone remained switched off so frequently. She said, ‘if my phone goes off for a longer duration then understand that I am in trouble. My phone will go off only when it is not in my hands’. My girl was going through a lot of pain and trouble but didn’t divulge much. She told me she was being sent to Nainital by her college administration,” her mother said.

The father of the girl has alleged that he has been trying to contact her for many days but she is untraceable. “My daughter never told me anything personally. She looked worried when she was home on Raksha Bandhan. She has been missing since four days. I have given a written complaint against college director Swami Chinmayanand but no action has been taken yet,” he said.

