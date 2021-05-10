UP Police Files FIR Against Retired IAS Officer for Tweeting 'Old Video' of Covid-19 Victim

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against a retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh for allegedly spreading false news by posting an old video of a Covid-19 infected victim on his social media handle. The case was filed at Lanka police station in Varanasi under various relevant sections of IPC along with IT Act and violation of the Epidemic Act.

Along with the 34-second-long old video shared on Sunday on Twitter, he also criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for handling Covid-19 pandemic in Uttar Pradesh. “Yogi ji, travelling here and there will not work, results are also needed. You are taking a review meeting in Varanasi today, kindly listen to the grievance of the poor. The body of a Covid-19 patient admitted at this hospital in Varanasi was found in a drain. The family was searching for him for the last two days," tweeted Singh. The post soon went viral after which the police complaint was registered.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister was in Varanasi to inspect the temporary Covid-19 centre set up by DRDO at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Adityanath also presided over a key zonal level meeting at the Central Office of BHU and also addressed the media later.

Speaking on the same, Additional DCP (Zone) Vikas Chandra Tripathi told media, “There was a tweet regarding the body of a coronavirus infected patient found in a drain. The investigation of this issue was done by CO Bhelupur and it was revealed in the probe that no such incident took place recently in Varanasi Commissionarate. The video which was shared is old and dated August 24, 2020. A magisterial probe was ordered then and no investigation is pending at the moment in the matter. False and misleading claims are being shared along with the video via Twitter. The investigation is underway and due action will also be taken."

However, after knowing about FIR filed against him, Singh tweeted again, “If by filing a case on me provides oxygen, medicine and bed to poor, then I welcome all such cases."

