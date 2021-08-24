UP Police Find Secret Passage in Basement of Drug Dealer’s Meerut Home

In a strange development, a secret passage was discovered at a Meerut drug dealer’s house during a raid. Hidden inside the basement was a secret door and its way opened to the other side. The police are speculating that this passage was mostly used to store contraband or escape from the law. The house, which is in Matheran, was used to stash away lakhs in currency notes, which the police have confiscated and sent to the Railway Road police station.

The drug dealer, Taslim, had reportedly been involved in the racket for a long time. According to reports, Taslim has been a supplier of ganja, charas, smack and various other intoxicating goods. Although he has been away from police custody for a long time, several cases are pending against him. When they raided his home on Monday, they were shocked to discover the secret passage hidden in his basement.

Around three truckloads of contraband items have been recovered from the house, which was locked when the police team arrived. Taslim’s belongings include various luxury items which were procured with money earned from illegal trade. Reports say that the police were scared to raid the basement at first, but then they discovered chairs, tables and other items inside, which tipped off the police that something was amiss.

A separate door was also found installed in the basement, which finally led the police to the secret passage. At present, the police are looking for Tasleem. SP Vineet Bhatnagar said that goods worth lakhs have been taken into possession and kept in the police station.

