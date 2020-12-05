News18 Logo

UP Police Inspector Suspended After Woman SPO Alleges Rape; Accused Absconding

Uttar Pradesh police

SSP Muniraj told reporters that a case was registered at the Kuwarsi police station on Friday and police have launched a manhunt to nab the inspector who is absconding.

An Uttar Pradesh Police inspector posted in the Crime Branch has been suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman special police officer (SPO), a senior police official said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said inspector Rakesh Yadav was suspended on Friday following the allegations of rape against him.

Police officials said Yadav was investigating a dowry harassment case filed by a family member of the woman SPO against her in-laws. The case was filed at Sasni Gate police station here in 2018. On October 29, inspector Yadav asked the woman special police officer to produce certain documents pertaining to the case. But he told her that he would be meeting her at a hotel, making some excuse that he will not be available at the police station to receive the documents, they said.

When the woman SPO arrived at the hotel room, the police inspector allegedly raped her and also warned her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to someone else, the officials said. For several days, the victim kept quiet as she was terrified. However, when the inspector started making lewd calls on her mobile, she finally approached the SSP along with taped clips of the threats made on phone, they said.

SSP Muniraj told reporters that a case was registered at the Kuwarsi police station on Friday and police have launched a manhunt to nab the inspector who is absconding.


