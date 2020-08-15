UP Police Invokes NSA Against Four Accused in Killing of Village Head in Azamgarh

The Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the stringent National Security Act against four people in connection with the killing of a village head in Azamgarh's Basgaon, which had triggered a mob violence. The situation had further aggravated as a child was crushed under a vehicle, prompting rioters to set several vehicles and a police post in the area on fire on Friday.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh on Saturday said, "The role of four persons has emerged in the incident. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on each of them. Action is being taken against them under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act." Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months. The NSA and Gangster Act have been invoked following directives from UP Chief Minister Adityanath late on Friday night.

The chief minister also directed that the property of the accused be seized, a statement issued from Lucknow said on Friday night. The trouble had begun when 42-year-old Satyamev, a Dalit and the head of Basgaon village in the Tarwan area of Azamgarh district, was shot dead during the day, prompting his supporters to take to streets and unleash violence in the area.

A child was crushed to death under a vehicle, further infuriating the people, who set many vehicles, including four-wheelers on fire. The mob also set the nearby Bongaria police outpost on fire, an official said. Taking note of the killing of the village head that triggered the violence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered forthwith suspension of the SHO concerned and the outpost in-charge.

Condoning the deaths, the chief minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to family members of each of the victims in addition to the assistance under the SC/ST Act, the UP government statement said. Meanwhile, police in Azamgarh said bodies of the village head and child have been sent for autopsy.