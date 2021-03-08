UP Police Issues 'Disturbance of Peace' Notice to Deceased IAF Personnel, Family Demands Justice

In utter shock, family members of a deceased Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel received notices stating apprehension of disturbance of peace in his name by police in UP’s Bareilly. Family members of the IAF personnel who had died in 2019 have approached senior officials demanding justice in the matter.

While serving in the Air Force, the deceased Nepal Singh was also honored by the United Nations as a peace envoy. In view of the panchayat elections, the Cantt Police of Bareilly had sent a report to the SDM on the apprehension of breach of peace, in which deceased Singh was named.

However, on receiving the information about the negligence of police, the Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan has sent the outpost Incharge Videsh Sharma to the lines on charges of negligence and has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the cop.

Singh who was employed in the IAF retired from VRS due to illness, died in December 2019. The district administration has also issued a death certificate in this regard but the police officers were apprehensive of breach of peace by Singh in the panchayat elections.

The issued notice not only had Singh’s name in it but also included his son Pradeep’s name. He earns his livelihood by installing CCTV cameras. How can someone breach peace after his death, Singh’s wife said.