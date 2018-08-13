UP Police Moves Court for Cancellation of Bail to Main Accused in Hapur Lynching

The Uttar Pradesh police have moved a court here for cancellation of bail to Rakesh Sisodia, the main accused in the Hapur lynching case.Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said, “We have given application in the court for cancellation of bail of the prime accused in the Hapur lynching case. Recently there was a video in which the prime accused Rakesh Sisodia can be seen making some claims, on the basis of which an application was moved for the cancellation of his bail.”In a recent video released by a news channel, the prime accused in Hapur lynching case, Rakesh Sisodia had said that he received a heroic welcome when he was released from the jail.“When I stepped out of the court, at least three to four cars came to pick me up. People were raising slogans in my praise. It was a proud moment for me. The police is on our side because of the government. Otherwise, nothing would’ve happened if Azam Khan was in power,” the accused can be heard saying in the video.11 people were named in the FIR registered under sections 302 and 307 in the case. Nine of the 11 were arrested while four, including the main accused Rakesh Sisodia, were granted bail by the court.The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Meerut inspector general of police (IGP) to investigate the alleged Hapur lynching case, in which one person was killed and another brutally assaulted by a mob on the pretext they were involved in cow-slaughter, and file a report within two weeks.A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea filed by Samiuddin, who was allegedly brutally assaulted by the mob in the incident, seeking an independent SIT probe into the incident and transfer of investigation and the subsequent trial outside the state.The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, directed the Superintendent of Police of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh to consider the request of the sole surviving victim on being granted the protection.The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.