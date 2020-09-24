UP Police Officer Suspended After Carcasses of 'Slaughtered' Cattle Discovered, Triggering Protests

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials.

Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified people following a complaint by local Bajrang Dal leader Yatendra Gahna, who alleged that the animals were slaughtered.

The incident took place at Jatpura village under the Ahar police station, triggering a protest.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The SSP suspended Ahar police station in-charge Avnish Kumar for negligence.