1-min read

UP Police Officer Tells Cops to Shell Out Rs 100 as ‘Cleanliness Fund’, Revokes Order After Flak

In an order on Monday, Lucknow Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat had expressed the need to maintain a 'cleanliness fund' register.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
UP Police Officer Tells Cops to Shell Out Rs 100 as ‘Cleanliness Fund’, Revokes Order After Flak
Image for representation.
Lucknow: After a sharp reaction on social media, Lucknow Superintendent of Police (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat has taken back his order to charge Rs 100 from each police official in every police station as cleanliness fund with an immediate effect.

In an order passed on Monday, Rawat had expressed the need to maintain a "cleanliness fund" register. He said the lack of funding affecting the cleanliness which is highly objectionable.

But the order went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism, forcing him to revoke his order.

"The deduction of cleanliness fund from the salaries of those who live in police lines and police stations are frequent. However, those who live in barracks could not be charged. SP has been asked to amend his statement," a senior public relation officer said.

Making his stand clear, Rawat said: "Those who live in police lines deposit their share. But the order is mentioned with all the police officials that is wrong. It was subjected to the officials living in police stations".

(With IANS inputs)

