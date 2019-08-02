Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Police Probes Video That 'Shows' Cop Being Bribed by Man Close to Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Sengar

Kuldeep Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao two years ago and killing two members of her family, was expelled by the BJP on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
UP Police Probes Video That 'Shows' Cop Being Bribed by Man Close to Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Sengar
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday ordered a probe after a policeman posted at the Sitapur jail, where rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is lodged, was seen in a video allegedly being bribed by a person considered close to the legislator.

Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao two years ago and killing two members of her family, was expelled by the BJP on Thursday.

"I have not seen the video but it has come to our knowledge. We will get the matter probed and strict action will be taken. If policemen are found guilty they will be dismissed," Director General (DG), Prisons, Anand Kumar, said here.

In the video, a policeman is seen allegedly being bribed by a man in kurta and pyjama outside the Sitapur jail.

The man in the video, Rinku Shukla, a panchayat member of Unnao, told reporters that he was not bribing the policeman to meet the Bangermau MLA. "It's my habit. I might have given money to him (policeman) for having tea as he was standing there. My intention was not to bribe him. I have met Sengar inside the jail 10-15 days ago," he said.

When asked why he met Sengar, Shukla said, "I met him because he is our (constituency's) MLA. I am not in the BJP.."

In another part of the video, a motorcycle-borne man is heard asking someone to arrange a meeting with the MLA and he was told "there is a pressure".

