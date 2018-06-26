English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Police Raises Questions Over Harassed Inter-faith Couple's Address
The couple had alleged that passport department official Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim when they went there to file passport applications.
Inter-fath couple Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth with Regional Passport Officer Piyush Verma address the media in Lucknow. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Tuesday that Tanvi Seth, who had accused a passport official here of humiliating her and her husband over their inter-faith marriage, had not been living in Lucknow for the past one year.
According to the police verification report sent to the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Seth has been residing in Noida.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar told reporters that according to rules, an applicant should be residing at the address filled in the application form for at least one year, but Seth had not followed the rules.
"We have sent our report to the RPO. She had not been living in Lucknow for the past one year. She was living in Noida and doing some work there," the SSP said.
The couple had alleged that passport department official Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim when they went there to file passport applications.
When asked whether police would take any action against the couple, the SSP said, "We have to submit verification report on six-seven points only. We have sent our report. Now, the RPO will take the appropriate decision."
The matter came to light when Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Seth, who have been married for 12 years, wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on June 20.
A day later, the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow transferred Mishra and issued passports to the couple.
